Mabel Lorraine (Olson) Tycer

April 27, 1927 - February 20, 2021

Mabel Tycer, 93, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

The daughter of Carl and Sybil Olson, she was born in Moffit, North Dakota on April, 27, 1927.

George and Mabel married on April 27, 1946, and they shared a 74 years-long, happy marriage until his passing on September 23, 2020. Mabel attended grade school in Moffit North Dakota. The family migrated to Lebanon in 1940 to escape the depression and dust bowl. Mabel graduated from Lebanon High School in the class of 1944. After marriage, Mabel worked at Sunrise Elementary as a Librarian and was school secretary at Lafayette Elementary for 10 years. Mabel was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a Cub Scout Leader.

After retiring George and Mabel were "snow birds" for 18 years to Arizona. They enjoyed camping, traveling, meeting new people and seeing new sights.

Mabel is survived by her children, Lynn Park (Dave); Bruce Tycer (Penny); and Sister Ramona Price of Alaska, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers Leo Olson, Gene Olson, and Dennis Olson; and Sisters Doris Olson and Sharon Spurgeon.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Waverly Place Assisted Living for the loving care they provided for the last two years of her life.

Mabel will be laid to rest at Palestine Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.