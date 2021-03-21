Malah Louise (Travis) Peterson

7/3/1942 - 3/12/2021

Malah Louise (Travis) Peterson, 78, went home to be with her Savior on March 12, 2021. She leaves behind the legacy of her children: Steve and daughter-in-law, Cindy; Ben and daughter- in­-law, Cheryl; Tommy and bride-to-be, Christina; and her grandchildren, Travis, Caleb, Evan, Japheth, Hannah, and Noah. She is also survived by her younger brother, Kent and sister-in-law, Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Wilma Travis, her brother Bob, and her husband of 57 years, Tom. Her service will be held on March 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at South Albany Community Church.

Malah graduated from Madison High School in 1960 and attended Multnomah School of the Bible, where she met Tom. They married in 1962.

Malah's life was changed at the age of 16 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She credited her life's focus and direction to her faith.

She loved playing the piano for the church. As a 10-year-old, she wasn't as happy to find that piano instead of red cowboy boots for Christmas. Her musical gift has been passed down to her boys and shared with many.

She found it difficult to work for others, including Tom. She worked at a bank, seed company, and floral shop, and sold and taught for Sulky Thread. She owned Viking Sewing Center, which blossomed into A Stichin' Time. For 28 years, she loved creating things for other people.

Malah loved her garden. She loved the beach, and she loved to travel so much that in 1994 she completed a marathon in Alaska to benefit children with leukemia.

Mostly, Malah loved the Lord. She couldn't wait to get Home. She contributed to the Gideons, Faith through Hearing, and other evangelistic outreaches.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com