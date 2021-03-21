Menu
Malah Peterson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Malah Louise (Travis) Peterson

7/3/1942 - 3/12/2021

Malah Louise (Travis) Peterson, 78, went home to be with her Savior on March 12, 2021. She leaves behind the legacy of her children: Steve and daughter-in-law, Cindy; Ben and daughter- in­-law, Cheryl; Tommy and bride-to-be, Christina; and her grandchildren, Travis, Caleb, Evan, Japheth, Hannah, and Noah. She is also survived by her younger brother, Kent and sister-in-law, Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Wilma Travis, her brother Bob, and her husband of 57 years, Tom. Her service will be held on March 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at South Albany Community Church.

Malah graduated from Madison High School in 1960 and attended Multnomah School of the Bible, where she met Tom. They married in 1962.

Malah's life was changed at the age of 16 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She credited her life's focus and direction to her faith.

She loved playing the piano for the church. As a 10-year-old, she wasn't as happy to find that piano instead of red cowboy boots for Christmas. Her musical gift has been passed down to her boys and shared with many.

She found it difficult to work for others, including Tom. She worked at a bank, seed company, and floral shop, and sold and taught for Sulky Thread. She owned Viking Sewing Center, which blossomed into A Stichin' Time. For 28 years, she loved creating things for other people.

Malah loved her garden. She loved the beach, and she loved to travel so much that in 1994 she completed a marathon in Alaska to benefit children with leukemia.

Mostly, Malah loved the Lord. She couldn't wait to get Home. She contributed to the Gideons, Faith through Hearing, and other evangelistic outreaches.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Service
1:00p.m.
South Albany Community Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending you all thoughts and prayers.
Karen Ferrer
March 26, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Malah´s passing. We saw her not to long ago and shared some fond memories of all the years we have known both her and Tom. She was a vibrant woman who always had a smile to share. She is with her love Tom. Both were corner stones in our lives and support for Brian and I when we first came to Albany. Prayers to all of the family
Brian and Debbie Heim
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss and our loss, she a joy to meet and work with on many projects thru the years . Deepest Sympathy´s to Each of You.
Betty Jo Smith
March 21, 2021
I am so saddened to learn of Malah´s passing. She was such a wonderful lady and a blessing to have her as a friend. She touched many lives and always found the good in others. A true gem.
Nancy Aerni
March 21, 2021
I am so shocked to hear this news! Malah and I were co-musicians years ago and I always enjoyed accompanying her when she sang. She was always upbeat and her love of God showed in her life. I will miss chatting with her on Facebook. Gloria Price
Gloria Price
March 21, 2021
Tommy- I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your beloved mother. Sending prayers to you during this most difficult time. Rejoice & seek comfort in knowing you will see her again
Roberta Newman
March 21, 2021
Oh I am so very saddened to hear of Malah´s passing,, I met her years ago through contracting her to do some work for me,,, I loved going in her shop with my little boys and no matter how busy she was she always took time to show my boys how embroidery machines worked, they were fascinated! My heart goes out to her loving family, what a precious lady she was! Linda Alexander
Linda Alexander
March 21, 2021
