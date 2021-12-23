Our deepest sympathy to Mike´s family. It seems to me that everyone had a different name for himI´ve heard uncle Monkey, Malcom and then I´ve always called him Mike. In the last year we got to visit with him nearly every week. He always came with a smile, a funny little story or an opinion to share. He was polite, respectful and funny. We will miss his smiling face and the stories that he shared.

Ángel and Julia Schindler Friend December 23, 2021