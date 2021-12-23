Menu
Malcolm Charles Mintonye
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
815 Nw Buchanan Ave
Corvallis, OR
Malcolm Charles Mintonye, 90, died December 21, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to Mike´s family. It seems to me that everyone had a different name for himI´ve heard uncle Monkey, Malcom and then I´ve always called him Mike. In the last year we got to visit with him nearly every week. He always came with a smile, a funny little story or an opinion to share. He was polite, respectful and funny. We will miss his smiling face and the stories that he shared.
Ángel and Julia Schindler
Friend
December 23, 2021
