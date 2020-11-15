Menu
Marcia Fitzwater
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Marcia Mae Fitzwater

1952 – 2020

Marcia Mae Fitzwater, 68, adored wife, mother, grandma, sister, daughter and friend, passed away November 9, 2020 with her husband by her side at the Evergreen Hospice House.

Marcia was born in Columbus, Nebraska to Henry and Shirley Miller. She moved to Oregon at the age of 4 and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1970.

Marcia married John Fitzwater on May 14, 1971. They were six months shy of 50 years of marriage.

She worked at Fore's Shop-N-Kart for over 20 years in Lebanon and made many friends along the way. She loved cookingaking, camping, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, John, daughters, Kellie Estes and Kari Jackson, mother, Shirley Miller-Peterson, siblings, Sheryl Angerstein, Joyce Powell, Ron Miller, grandchildren, Danielle, Cody, Layne, Tyler, Alyssa, Kaylee, Ashtyn, Wyatt, Hudson, Colby, Casey and Cooper, and three great grandchildren, Olivia, Raelynn and Boston. She was proceeded in death by her father, Henry Miller.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
