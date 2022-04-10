Marie Lena (Hornyik) Pickerill

April 24, 1970 - March 21, 2022

Marie Lena (Hornyik) Pickerill of Pueblo West, Colorado, passed away suddenly on March 21, 2022 while on a trip with girlfriends in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Marie was born on April 24, 1970 in Blacksburg, Virginia to Karl and Irene Hornyik and grew up in Corvallis, Oregon.

Marie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Tulane University and ultimately earned a PhD in Athletic Training from Oregon State University. She met John while working at Purdue University and they married in 2004. They had their two children, Jonas and Maddie and raised them in Crawfordsville, Indiana, until moving the family to Pueblo West, Colorado, in 2017 so that she could pursue a position teaching Athletic Training at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Marie loved skiing, camping, hiking, her cats, and decorating the house at Christmas. She and John really enjoyed gardening together and preserving their harvests to share with family and friends, especially spaghetti sauce. She was an amazingly outgoing, intelligent person who could strike up a conversation with a total stranger and make friends in minutes. Marie was active at St. Paul's Catholic Church. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing at Mass.

She is survived by her husband John Pickerill; their children Jonas (15), Maddie (12), and step-son Jack (age 26 of Harrisonburg, Virginia); mother Irene of Corvallis, Oregon; sister Galena (Chris) of Sandy, Utah; brother Karl (Neysa) and their girls Beyza (15) and Lydia (16) of Seattle, Washington; Uncle Chester and Aunt Daiva; and cousin Ingrid of Chicago, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her father Karl and cousin Andrea.

There will be a Rosary Saturday, March 26 at 9:30 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, followed immediately by a funeral Mass, with a private interment to follow in Chicago. A reception will follow the Mass at the church.

Arrangements are being made by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Home with online condolences available.

Donations can be made in honor of Marie to the Heart Health Foundation (hearthealthfoundation.org).