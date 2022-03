Marian L. Pyles

April 1938 - May 23, 2021

On May 23rd Marian Pyles passed away at her home in Albany, Oregon. She was proceeded in death by her son Danny Pyles and husband Harold Pyles. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Holm, six grandchildren Danielle Falk, Stephanie Peredes, Sarah Walker, Meghan Ross, Michael Ross, and Cody Pyles as well as five great-grandchildren. A graveside services will be held in Ely Nevada on September 11, 2021.