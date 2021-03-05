Marianne Clunes Chestnut

Apr 2, 1967 - Feb. 13, 2021

Marianne Clunes Chestnut of Newport died of pneumonia on February 13, 2021, in Corvallis.

Born on April 2, 1967, in Sacramento, California, Marianne was the daughter of Eugene and Margaret Lang. She had two children, James and Audrey, with her first husband, Lindsay Clunes. She resided with her current husband, Jeffrey Chestnut, and daughter on their ranch in Newport.

Marianne loved animals from an early age. Her collie, Jeneral, was her long-time companion. During high school, she volunteered at veterinary clinics in Corvallis. She attended OSU and University of Massachusetts Boston, then went on to earn her doctorate in veterinary medicine at OSU. Dr. Clunes was well-liked as a veterinarian, serving 26 years at clinics in Corvallis, Albany, Ashland, and finally Newport. She was very attached to her two horses, six cats, and dog. Even though she became paralyzed by a tragic fall in 2018, she continued helping people with their concerns about their pets.

She attended grades 5-12 in Alsea, and became close friends with the other 12 students in her small class. She got her first horse while in high school, and persuaded the school to allow homecoming contestants to ride horses to the homecoming game. Later, when she lived on her ranch in Newport, she and Audrey raised several horses, and she would go riding whenever she had the chance. Even after her accident, she worked hard to get back on her horse and she did so, on two brief occasions.

She is survived by her husband Jeff; children James and Audrey; parents Gene (Dorothy) and Margaret (Hank); brothers Jim (Chelli), Jeff (Cate), John (Kirsten); step-children Brooke, Brandon (Shelby), Brittany; parents-in-law Judy and Ben; two grandchildren Ayla and Jai; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was laid to rest at Alsea Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (feralcats.com) or the Warm Springs Horse Network (35 SE C St - Suite D, Madras, OR 97741).