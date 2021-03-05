Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marianne Clunes Chestnut
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Marianne Clunes Chestnut

Apr 2, 1967 - Feb. 13, 2021

Marianne Clunes Chestnut of Newport died of pneumonia on February 13, 2021, in Corvallis.

Born on April 2, 1967, in Sacramento, California, Marianne was the daughter of Eugene and Margaret Lang. She had two children, James and Audrey, with her first husband, Lindsay Clunes. She resided with her current husband, Jeffrey Chestnut, and daughter on their ranch in Newport.

Marianne loved animals from an early age. Her collie, Jeneral, was her long-time companion. During high school, she volunteered at veterinary clinics in Corvallis. She attended OSU and University of Massachusetts Boston, then went on to earn her doctorate in veterinary medicine at OSU. Dr. Clunes was well-liked as a veterinarian, serving 26 years at clinics in Corvallis, Albany, Ashland, and finally Newport. She was very attached to her two horses, six cats, and dog. Even though she became paralyzed by a tragic fall in 2018, she continued helping people with their concerns about their pets.

She attended grades 5-12 in Alsea, and became close friends with the other 12 students in her small class. She got her first horse while in high school, and persuaded the school to allow homecoming contestants to ride horses to the homecoming game. Later, when she lived on her ranch in Newport, she and Audrey raised several horses, and she would go riding whenever she had the chance. Even after her accident, she worked hard to get back on her horse and she did so, on two brief occasions.

She is survived by her husband Jeff; children James and Audrey; parents Gene (Dorothy) and Margaret (Hank); brothers Jim (Chelli), Jeff (Cate), John (Kirsten); step-children Brooke, Brandon (Shelby), Brittany; parents-in-law Judy and Ben; two grandchildren Ayla and Jai; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was laid to rest at Alsea Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (feralcats.com) or the Warm Springs Horse Network (35 SE C St - Suite D, Madras, OR 97741).


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
William Sturdevant
March 8, 2021
I feel honored to have known Marianne. She was one of the most generous people I have ever met. She gave so freely of herself. She inspired me by her ability to find joy even in difficult situations. She was blessed to have such a large and loving family.
Sarah Maxwell
March 5, 2021
I remember Marianne as a light and smiling presence in my children's early lives on Jackson avenue here in Corvallis. My children and her children were best friends, climbing the big tree in front of Maggie and Hank's House, banging on big marimbas, eating blueberries, popping enormous human size bubbles Hank created at birthday parties. And she was a good friend, I could always share my trials and tribulations about parenting with her and get her sympathy and understanding. She and I valued the same stuff... Watching the children grow and thrive with her wonderful parents, being kind, enjoying music, and laughing on the front lawn while watching the big screen movies in the summertime all snuggled in a sleeping bag. I am just so thankful that she and all of her family members have been a part of my life.
Sue Aldine
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results