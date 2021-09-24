Marjorie Jean Jones Hall

August 9, 1929 - September 5, 2021

Marjorie Jean Jones Hall, born Aug. 9, 1929 in Mulberry, Arkansas to Orville M. Jones and Evazenith Bascue Jones. Marge was the oldest of seven children. Six siblings preceded her in death.

Marjorie married Hershel Bartlett in Jerome, Idaho in 1926. They were married 38 years and had three children, Joanne, Ben and Linda. Hershel passed from a heart attack in 1984.

Marge later married Ralph Phelan. After 4.5 years a heart attack took his life. While married they did a lot of traveling all over the USA, Canada, Mexico and four trips to Hawaii. Their last trip was to Japan. They hosted many Japanese students who came to the U.S. to study at OSU.

In 1995, she married John Hall. They had a happy marriage for over 20 years, John died from cancer which he had for over 20 years.

When Marge's only grandson Brian was little he spent most weekends with Hershel and Marge. He always called her Meme, that name stuck and she was Meme to all her grandchildren.

Later in life Marge fell and broke her shoulder. It was so severe she had to have a total shoulder replacement. She could no longer take care of herself so she moved to Avamere Assisted Living. She lived there until her death on Sept. 5th.

Marge's daughter Joanne preceded her in death on June 30, 2021.

Marge is survived by her son Ben Bartlett; daughter Linda Gibbs; grandson Brian Gough; grandaughters Kimra Jansen, Heather gibbs, Nicole Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in California.

Services are Saturday, Sept. 25th at 3 p.m. at Grant Avenue Baptist Church in Corvallis, Oregon. At her request Marges ashes will be buried beside Hershel in Jerome, Idaho.