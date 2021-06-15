Menu
Marjorie Claire Knittel
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR
Marjorie Claire Knittel, 86, of Corvallis, passed away June 11, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
I worked with Marge at the home she lived at here in Corvallis. She was always kind and fun to be around. She will be missed!
JRH
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry to read about Marge. We worked together decades ago at Benton County. She had such a warm personality and beautiful smile. She talked with such love and humor about her husband and daughters. My condolences to her loved ones.
Laurie
June 15, 2021
