Marjorie C. Knittel

Marjorie Claire (Swanson) Knittel

June 10, 1935 - June 11, 2021

Marjorie Claire (Swanson) Knitteldied on June 11 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Oregon City to Lawrence and Harriet Swanson. The family moved to rural Iowa, where she spent most of her childhood, then to Salem, when she was a teenager.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Oregon College of Education (now Western Washington University) in 1959, a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Washington in 1962, and a Master of Science in Education from Oregon State University in 1990. She worked as both a public and academic librarian during her career. Her last position before retirement was at the Oregon State University library.

Marjorie married Martin Dean Knittel in 1956. They had three children and were married for more than 60 years. He passed away in 2018.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay (Kristin) Marta Knittel. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Marina Wilson, of Corvallis, and Janna Marie Knittel, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is also survived by her elder brother, James Swanson of Monument, Colorado.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations in Marjorie's honor to Senior Dog Rescue (sdroregon.com) or to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
