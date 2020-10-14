Marjorie Wallace

April 6, 1935 – September 27, 2020

Marjorie (Mansfield) Wallace 85, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on September 27, 2020. Margie was born in Angle Lake, Washington on April 6, 1935. She was raised in Seattle, and in the summer of 1953, fell in love with a handsome sailor named Ed Wallace. They were married on June 18, 1954. Ed was the love of her life and together, they committed their lives to the service of God and saving souls for Christ.

Committed to a lifetime of service to God, Margie was a preacher's wife, a Chaplain, a Camp Counsellor, Sunday School Teacher, Conference Speaker, a published author and Entertainment Coordinator for many camps, retreats, banquets, and conferences.

Her favorite times were spent with her family, including her twin sister and best friend, Glenna. Together they all enjoyed beautiful days at Lake Donner, Harrison Hot Springs, Disneyland and multiple family retreats.

Margie was an amazing storyteller and on Sundays, she would share a "Junior Story", which was enjoyed by both young and old alike. Her delightful stories were always tied to the love of Jesus, but were never complete without a scripture, which was lovingly provided by her husband, Ed. Margie never took God's mercy for granted, and loved those people that weren't popular to love. She took to heart that nobody is beyond God's reach. She believed in the scriptures and never forgot those missionaries and the millions of souls around the world that needed Jesus. She sang in the choir and loved the old hymns, a few of her favorites were, "Jesus Loves Me" and "What a Day That Will Be".

Margie enjoyed mashed potatoes and gravy, Sour Cream Raisin Pie, Bacon Spaghetti, adventurous long drives, table games, "Words with Friends", snacking on ice and of course going out to dinner.

When Margie was 43, she went back to school, graduated from Oregon State University, and retired as a teacher from Cascade Elementary School. She served faithfully alongside her husband Ed, in the Nazarene Church for 66 years, as they made memories together as partners in life and in the ministry. Together they pastored churches in Maple Valley, Washington, Seattle, Washington, Port Angeles, Washington, and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, before settling down in Lebanon, Oregon, where they retired after 22 years of service at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene.

Ed passed away on May 4, 2020 and now he and Margie are together again! They are survived by their loving family which includes three children, Randy Wallace, Seattle, Washington, Nancy Barker, Everett, Washington and Steve Wallace of Brownsville Oregon, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her twin sister, Glenna, brother in law, Gene, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed and Margie were devoted to Jesus and shared their desire to serve him all the days of their lives. Although they will be greatly missed, we all take comfort in knowing there is no more pain, no confusion, no sorrows.

Today we celebrate with them as they stroll along the banks of the Jordan River, overcome with peace and joy, praising Jesus all the day long!

Private interment was at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com