Mark Steve Gustafson

June 10, 1947 - August 27, 2021

Mark Steve Gustafson, affectionately called "Gus" by those that knew and loved him, passed away on August 27, 2021, after a long battle with dementia/chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Mark was born in Corvallis on June 10th, 1947, to Helen and Lee Gustafson. He spent his younger years in Salem before moving back to Corvallis in 1961. He made quite an impression, quickly becoming a notable athlete at Corvallis High School.

Mark was a prep All American in football and was selected to play in the Shriner's East-West Bowl as a senior in 1965. An honor only achieved by the most accomplished athletes.

Mark, and his brother, Gary, were fortunate to play football for one year together before Gary graduated. Coached by their father, Lee Gustafson, newspaper articles described them as the Gustafson brothers being the "big guns in the Corvallis attack." Mark's athletic prowess didn't stop on the football field, but also carried over into golf in 1965. He was on the state championship team, coached by his father. Mark also played basketball and was a three year letterman. The articles in the local Gazette-Times were so frequent, they started referring to him as "Mark." A newspaper article was quoted as saying, "An argument could be made that Mark was one of, if not the best, all around multi-sport athletes ever to come out of high school in the state of Oregon."

Mark's college years continued to showcase his talents. He was recruited to play football for UCLA by Coach Tommy Prothro and he was an English Literature major. He received a full scholarship and by 1966 he was named rookie of the year and one of the "best defensive backs in the entire West." He gained All-Conference (Pac-8) recognition in both 1967 and 1968 along with O.J. Simpson and Gary Beban. A rare distinction. In tandem with his football career Mark was also a member of the Bruin golf team and an accomplished "scratch golfer." Another newspaper article was quoted as saying "Mark was perhaps the best golfer that ever played football in those days."

After college he moved to Idaho for a year to work on his brother in-law's cattle ranch. The time he spent on the ranch would become one of the most memorable experiences of his younger years. He frequently reminisced about his "cowboy" days. Mark eventually moved back to Corvallis and in 1987 went to work as a Sales Rep. for Sherwin Williams, where he would spend the next 25 years until retirement. It is said that if you love your job, you never have to work. If that is so, then Mark never worked a day in his life.

Mark was a Renaissance man who blended Shakespeare, sports, and a passionate desire for social conscience and humanitarian justice. In a different era, with a different focus, his athletic gifts would have carried him into the NFL, or the PGA, but his life's direction was set in the turbulence and awakening of the 1960's, and he didn't miss a minute of the magic and music and fundamental change it brought. He was passionate about literature and always had a good read close by. He was also zealous about film, and usually had a movie recommendation at the ready, many of the movies his friends might never have heard of if not for him. He was a loving and very proud father to daughter Jasmine, who he raised from a very young age and always had a special bond. His partner of 22 years, Jeanne, who he originally met in grade school and re-connected with later in life shared many adventures, lots of love and laughter. Mark was fiercely loyal as a friend to many, always there whenever he was needed. He had a razor-sharp wit that could dissolve people in laughter, calling a spade a spade, and an admirable amount of humility.

Those who saw Mark through the lens of athletic achievement saw a remarkably gifted athlete, but if that's all they saw they missed most of the man. He was so much more, and he had the keen insight to keep those gifts in perspective, while he created a multi-dimensional life integrating and honoring all his talents. Mark will be greatly missed by his family and the friends he so cherished.

Mark is survived by his brother, Gary Gustafson, sister, Terrie Taylor, daughter, Jasmine (Gustafson) Patterson, partner, Jeanne Griggs, step-daughters, Ashley Griggs-DeGiacomo and Lindsay Griggs-Hammes, nieces, Shannon Gaines, Kim Duffy, Shawn Schneider, Wendy Gabriel, Tani Theiler and nephew, J. Shane Newcomb, as well as many grand-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Mark's memory at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, summer of 2022, pending Covid restrictions.

*Donations can be made in Mark's memory to The Concussion Legacy Foundation.