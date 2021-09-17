Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlene Smith
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Marlene Smith

September 2, 1938 – September 15, 2021

Marlene Smith, 83, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021 at her home holding her beloved husbands hand.

Marlene was born September 2, 1938 in Coquille, Oregon the daughter of Arnold and Marion (Carpenter) Sturgeon. She later moved to Lebanon where she married Jacob "Jake" Smith on July 10, 1955.

Marlene was a domestic goddess and also cared for her mother. She enjoyed gardening, going to the coast and fishing.

She is survived by her children Val Elijah, Dave and Patty Kau, Rick and Patty Mason; brothers Virgil and Chuck; sister Sharon and grandson Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Aaron and brothers Paul and Lary Sturgeon.

Private interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

Contributions in her memory may be made to Signature Hospice.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.