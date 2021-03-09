Menu
Martha J. Biederbeck
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Martha J. Biederbeck

July 3, 1935 - March 3, 2021

On March 3, 2021 Martha Biederbeck, beloved wife, mother and Oma (grandmother), passed away peacefully at age 85.

Martha was born on July 3, 1935 in Muenster, Germany to Hermann and Alwine (Gerdes) Post. She grew up on a farm and attended schools in the Muenster area, graduating from Selikum College with an Associate's Degree in Home Economics. She taught home economics in Alsdorf, Germany for two years.

On February 11, 1958 she married Bernhard Biederbeck, and the following year they immigrated to the U.S., landing in Minnesota where they hoped to start farming. However, family friends from Lebanon convinced them that Oregon was the place to be, so they left soon after their first son (Herman) was born. Martha and her family settled in Lebanon, but frequently travelled back to Germany to visit family and relatives. They also travelled extensively in the western U.S., often with family from Germany. Martha was a contributing member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, baking and volunteering at the public library and the soup kitchen. She was particularly well known for her sewing skills, handmade Christmas decorations, outstanding desserts, famous applesauce, garden tomatoes and straw flowers. Her strawflower business allowed her family to travel and enjoy other benefits in an otherwise one-income household. Martha was very active and goal-oriented throughout her life, and was often seen riding her bicycle in town, well into her 80s. She had a very strong faith life, and was very generous in supporting Christian charities. She and Bernhard raised their sons in Lebanon, and developed many lasting friendships in the community, including those who also had ties to Germany.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernhard; sister, Agnes; father, Hermann, and mother, Alwine. She is survived by two brothers (Hermann and Hubert) and three sisters (Hedwig, Christel and Margret) - all of Germany; sons Herman (Karen), Mark (Debra), Norbert and Richard (Debbie) - all of Oregon, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 12th at 11 a.m. with the Rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Church. In this time of covid, a livestream will be available through the church's website. A celebration of life will take place later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church's youth programs or Lebanon Soup Kitchen (mail to: 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355).

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Edward Church
OR
Mar
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Edward Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
4 Entries
Dear Herman, Mark, Norbert and Richard and families. With you, my family and I are sad about Martha's passing away, we will miss her welcoming, wise, loving and upbeat voice. She was such a graceful woman and with Bernhard such a wonderful couple. My thoughts are with you all, Patrick Varga-Weisz and family, from England, but originally from Neustadt an der Weinstrasse.
Patrick Varga-Weisz
April 26, 2021
We are so saddened to learn of Martha's passing. When we moved to Lebanon in 1969 to operate the Western Auto Store, she immediately befriended us, realizing that Hike was German. This friendship has endured all these many years. We have never missed exchanging birthday/Christmas cards, along with letters and photos for almost 50 years! I have so many wonderful memories of Martha and she will forever live in my heart. RIP our beautiful friend. I would appreciate hearing about any memorial service that might be planned in the future. [email protected] 406-883-4453
Barbara and Heiko Pollem
March 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire family. What a wonderful, kind and sweet lady. Growing up down the street and being friends with Richard I had the opportunity to spend lots of time at Richard´s home. Martha was always so nice to speak to, and her talents were endless. Heaven has definitely gained an angel.
Eric Anderson
March 11, 2021
Please accept sincere condolences on your loss. Martha was a beautiful woman inside and out. During my years of working at the Lebanon Public Library, Martha and Bernard volunteered and served their community in many capacities. Martha always arrived with pink cheeks and a bright smile. Her grace and joy will be missed.
Denice Lee
March 9, 2021
