Martha J. Biederbeck

July 3, 1935 - March 3, 2021

On March 3, 2021 Martha Biederbeck, beloved wife, mother and Oma (grandmother), passed away peacefully at age 85.

Martha was born on July 3, 1935 in Muenster, Germany to Hermann and Alwine (Gerdes) Post. She grew up on a farm and attended schools in the Muenster area, graduating from Selikum College with an Associate's Degree in Home Economics. She taught home economics in Alsdorf, Germany for two years.

On February 11, 1958 she married Bernhard Biederbeck, and the following year they immigrated to the U.S., landing in Minnesota where they hoped to start farming. However, family friends from Lebanon convinced them that Oregon was the place to be, so they left soon after their first son (Herman) was born. Martha and her family settled in Lebanon, but frequently travelled back to Germany to visit family and relatives. They also travelled extensively in the western U.S., often with family from Germany. Martha was a contributing member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, baking and volunteering at the public library and the soup kitchen. She was particularly well known for her sewing skills, handmade Christmas decorations, outstanding desserts, famous applesauce, garden tomatoes and straw flowers. Her strawflower business allowed her family to travel and enjoy other benefits in an otherwise one-income household. Martha was very active and goal-oriented throughout her life, and was often seen riding her bicycle in town, well into her 80s. She had a very strong faith life, and was very generous in supporting Christian charities. She and Bernhard raised their sons in Lebanon, and developed many lasting friendships in the community, including those who also had ties to Germany.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernhard; sister, Agnes; father, Hermann, and mother, Alwine. She is survived by two brothers (Hermann and Hubert) and three sisters (Hedwig, Christel and Margret) - all of Germany; sons Herman (Karen), Mark (Debra), Norbert and Richard (Debbie) - all of Oregon, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 12th at 11 a.m. with the Rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Church. In this time of covid, a livestream will be available through the church's website. A celebration of life will take place later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church's youth programs or Lebanon Soup Kitchen (mail to: 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355).

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.