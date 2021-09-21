Martha B. (Perry) Griffin

June 5, 1932 – September 18, 2021

Martha Griffin, age 89, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Martha Perry was born in Plainview, Oregon just outside of Albany on June 5, 1932 to Brian Albin Perry and Mary Esther Cunningham. She was raised on the family farm with her two brothers and four older sisters. Her father passed away when Martha was just four years old and she remembers picking produce at local farms to help the family make ends meet. Martha's family origins can be traced back to some of the first pioneer settlers in Linn County. There are family gravestones that can be found in the old pioneer cemetery located in Peoria.

Martha attended Albany High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the swim team. After high school Ron joined the Navy and when he first returned from Korea he and Martha had there first true date. After this, Martha would often drive down to Coronado in San Diego to visit while he was stationed and trained with the Naval UDT Team. They were inseparable and got married in 1953 making Albany their permanent home where they raised three sons.

Martha was a loving wife for 68 years and a real boys mom. Her boys were everything to her and this includes Ron. She enjoyed entertaining at home where she was an exceptional hostess and also very active in the local Elks Club. Martha had a sharp mind and a great sense of humor, she loved to reminisce about her past adventures and talk story with guests around the dinner table. Martha and Ron traveled all throughout the world and she often said her favorite destinations were the Philippines and Singapore. Martha enjoyed family vacations; snow skiing at Hoodoo, boating on the lakes in the Pacific Northwest, and spending time at her home on the coast in Waldport.

Martha is survived by her loving husband Ronald Griffin of Albany; sons, Kelly and his wife Kim of Coeur de Lane, Idaho; Perry and his wife Shelley of San Diego, California; grandsons, Casey of Edmonds Washington, Matt of Seattle, Washington, and two great-grandchildren Finn and Ciara. She is preceded in death by her oldest son Robert Griffin and all her brothers and sisters.

Martha's love of family and her spirited personality will be greatly missed by all. A private family service will be held in Millersburg at the Willamette Memorial Park. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.