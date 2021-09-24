Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martin Charles Pembleton
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR
Martin Charles Pembleton, 74, of Albany, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to all in your time of loss. Michelle and Johnathan our prayers are with you.
Elizabeth Ann Breindel and family
Other
September 26, 2021
Martin was such a sweet soul. Even though I did not know him before he had his first stroke, he was almost always happy and loved to joke around. He´ll be missed by all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Connie Hoffman
Family
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results