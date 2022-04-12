Mary Elaine Cady

August 20, 1930 - April 5, 2022

Mary Elaine Cady peacefully passed away at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, Oregon, on April 5, 2022. She was born in Lake Park, Minnesota, to Harold and Gladys Cure on August 20, 1930. Her family moved to Huntington Beach California when she was in her early teens. After graduating from high school, she went to college to become a dental assistant and worked off and on in the profession for several years.

She married Joseph H. Cady in 1952 and together raised three children in Huntington Beach. She and Joe moved to Brownsville, Oregon, in 1980, to enjoy retirement in the Oregon countryside. After Joe's passing, Mary moved to the Mennonite Village Retirement Community in Albany, Oregon, in 2007, where she happily resided until her passing.

Mary was involved with P.E.O. and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with friends and family, whether it was going on a camping trip, sitting around a table playing games, getting together for the holidays or going on a day trip to the Oregon coast. She always looked forward to visits from friends, children, grandchildren and grand dogs. She lived a very good life and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Cady and grandson Brian Cady. Mary is survived by her son Hal Cady and wife Cynthia, son Chuck Cady and wife Gail; daughter Cheryl Rodnick and husband Ken; grandson Alex Cady and granddaughter Maureen Cady.

