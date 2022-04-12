Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elaine Cady
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Mary Elaine Cady

August 20, 1930 - April 5, 2022

Mary Elaine Cady peacefully passed away at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, Oregon, on April 5, 2022. She was born in Lake Park, Minnesota, to Harold and Gladys Cure on August 20, 1930. Her family moved to Huntington Beach California when she was in her early teens. After graduating from high school, she went to college to become a dental assistant and worked off and on in the profession for several years.

She married Joseph H. Cady in 1952 and together raised three children in Huntington Beach. She and Joe moved to Brownsville, Oregon, in 1980, to enjoy retirement in the Oregon countryside. After Joe's passing, Mary moved to the Mennonite Village Retirement Community in Albany, Oregon, in 2007, where she happily resided until her passing.

Mary was involved with P.E.O. and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with friends and family, whether it was going on a camping trip, sitting around a table playing games, getting together for the holidays or going on a day trip to the Oregon coast. She always looked forward to visits from friends, children, grandchildren and grand dogs. She lived a very good life and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Cady and grandson Brian Cady. Mary is survived by her son Hal Cady and wife Cynthia, son Chuck Cady and wife Gail; daughter Cheryl Rodnick and husband Ken; grandson Alex Cady and granddaughter Maureen Cady.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.