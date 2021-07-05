Mary J. Cole

May 1, 1951 - May 21, 2021

Mary J. Cole, born on May 1, 1951, in Albany, to Gabriel and Verle Plattner, passed away on May 21, 2021, Bend. She graduated from Lebanon High School, attended the Corvallis Beauty School and a Portland Business School. Mary was a member of the Catholic church, and helped with the annual Christmas bazaar. She worked as a banker at U.S Bank at The Dalles and Pendleton branches, where she eventually retired from. It was there at the Pendleton branch that she had first met and rejected William (Bill), her later to be husband, for a loan. Bill said, "Mary could make you feel good, even when you're being turned down for a loan," this made him want to pursue her and what grew to be marriage. They married on May 3, 1997, in The Dalles. The couple became active partners in a mini storage business in Hermiston, and Mary operated her wild land fire business M-C Fire Break (Maske-Cole) from 1995 to 2005.

During Mary's life, she participated in a variety of activities including golfing, fishing, cycling (she participated in Cycling Oregon), and hiking in the Northwest. She was your avid true outdoorsman. She loved to out fish her husband, but was humble about her skills and never rubbed it in his face. She hiked Superstition Mountains and loved to go looking for the Dutchman's lost gold. Along with hiking, cycling, and fishing, she added and checked off snorkeling from her list while at the Great Barrier Reef Downunder.

During her marriage with Bill, when he traveled, she rode by his side, going to different states and abroad. Mary was the definition of adventurous. Family and friends would describe her as a selfless, caring and all loving. She loved and cared for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and every person she had encountered; there was no ill bone in her body. If Mary were a flower, she would be a sunflower, yellow and warm like the sun with her arms wide open, making smiles appear on everyone's face.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Gabriel Plattner and her brothers Michael and Frank. She is survived by her mother, Verle Plattner, of Lebanon, her sister, Helen Mollman, of Bend, and her husband, Bill Cole, of Bend.

In lieu of flowers, family would like you to make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Their mission is to find cures for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research treatment.

Services will be held at Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.