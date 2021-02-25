Menu
Mary Frances Haunold
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Mary Frances Haunold

September 21, 1933 - February 21, 2021

Mary Haunold (née Bacchi), age 87, died peacefully on February 21, 2021. She was born in New York City and grew up in an Italian neighborhood in East Harlem, NY. Her parents, Camillo ("Tom") and Frances Bacchi (née Astuto) came to the U.S. from Sicily, Italy, as children in the early 1900s. All of Mary's educational experiences were in New York City, where she graduated from Hunter College, an elite all-women college at that time. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in January 1955, Mary accepted a job as a laboratory technician at the Columbia University Eye Institute, where she worked until 1959. That year, she married Dr. Alfred (Al) Haunold, a research scientist at the University of Nebraska, whom Mary had met years earlier through a mutual friend. Their nearly-five-year, long-distance courtship culminated in marriage at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Mary's home parish in East Harlem. The couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where some of their children were born. Sadly, an infant boy died in 1963.

They briefly moved to the Washington, DC area when Al accepted a job with the Smithsonian Institution. Another job offer from the U.S. Department of Agriculture took them to Corvallis, Oregon in 1965. Mary was a full-time homemaker who enjoyed a large number of activities and friendships until age-related problems forced her to slow down. She loved to sing, and performed in many musicals while at college, in Lincoln, and in Corvallis. Mary was an accomplished seamstress, creating many outfits for her children and herself. She enjoyed playing her violin in the Pro Musica Corvallis String Orchestra. Mary gave freely of her time, volunteering for many activities such as Stone Soup, Fish, and St. Mary's Catholic Church Choir for many years. Health problems and increasing cognitive difficulties mandated care at Willamette Springs Memory Care and from Lumina Hospice until her passing.

Mary was beloved by all who knew her. She was gracious, kind, giving, compassionate, wise, colorful, artistic, funny, an exceptional cook, and humble beyond measure. She had a smile that would light up a room.

Mary is survived by Al, her husband of 62 years, and by her children Chris (Jill) of Boise, Idaho; Monica Harbolt (Jim) of Tigard, Oregon; Michelle Lorenz (Bill) of Elk Grove, California; Julie Catala (Reynold) of Albany; Karl (Laurie) of San Jose, California; Erik (Jenn) of Corvallis; and Jennifer Pendergast (Joe) of Longmont, Colorado; as well as 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. The service will be live streamed at https://tinyurl.com/MaryHaunold for those who are unable to attend in person. A private graveside interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations in Mary's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church; the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence; Jackson Street Youth Services; or Lumina Hospice - all in Corvallis.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
your loving son, erik
March 8, 2021
Irmi and family
March 1, 2021
With Love, Helen Gruber
February 28, 2021
Tante Mary, danke für die wunderschöne Zeit, wann immer wir uns gesehen haben. Der Sommer 1977, den ich bei Euch in Corvallis verbringen durfte, wird mir immer in Erinnerung bleiben. Ernst, Uschi und kids
Ernst Brunner
February 28, 2021
I share your sadness with Mary's loss. I was in Corvallis doing graduate work from 1974-76, and Mary and Al and the family "adopted" me for so many wonderful dinners and family events. She was such a special person, and I will treasure memories of our times together. You have a special angel now watching over each of the family-- With love, Helen
Helen E. Gruber
February 28, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Mary Frances Haunold extended family and her beloved Al, during these difficult times. In happier times, at the Majestic Theater in Corvallis, we all loved Mary´s smile, enthusiasm, and excellent stage presence! See her here in Fiddler on the Roof, 2004.
Mary Jeanne Reynales and David Grucza
February 27, 2021
Liebe Mary, wir sind dankbar fü die schöne gemeinsame Zeit, die wir in Amerika und Österreich miteinander verbracht haben. Ruhe in Frieden! Wir sind in Gedanken bei euch und im Gebet verbunden! Lisl und Erich
Lisl und Erich
February 27, 2021
We will miss you very much Tante Mary! Ingrid, Wolfgang, Christina, Matthias and Veronika
Veronika Haunold
Family
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing. My memories of her are from the 1970s, when Julie, Michelle and I were little girls. She was so kind to me. What a memorable life she had! Wishing you peace.
Debby Wolfson
February 27, 2021
Tante Mary, you will always have a special place in my heart! Thinking of you and praying for you and your dear ones!Until we meet again....Irmi
Irmi
February 26, 2021
I knew Mary through church, of course, but most of all through the Italian-American group. She was one of the founding members, and we all loved her. Her laugh, and we laughed a lot, was infectious. Mary was wonderful, we shall never forget her. Pat & Tim Kennedy
Pat & Tim Kennedy
February 25, 2021
