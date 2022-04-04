Mary Louise Hodgson

June 02, 1936 - January 20, 2022

On January 20, 2022, Mary Louise Hodgson went home to be with the Lord. A native of Backus, Minnesota, she was born on June 2, 1936, to Harold and Iva Rex and peacefully passed in Oregon City, Oregon.

She was predeceased by her husband, William R. Hodgson, and her precious granddaughter, Shanna Roth-all of which are now reunited.

Mary was the beloved mother of four children: Norman (Mary) Roth of Scottsdale, Arizona., Robin Roth of Cottage Grove, Oregon., Teresa (Paul) Carney of West Linn, Oregon., and April (Richard) Abraham of Shedd, Oregon. She also leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A faithful, prayerful woman, Mary enjoyed the love of her family, the smell of roses in bloom, all things pink, her beloved pets, and staying active tending her garden.

Both family and caregivers alike were touched by Mary's kindness. It is with loving tribute they share the following poem:

"I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence; I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart." - Author Unknown.

Mary is laid to rest at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany, Oregon.

For those who wish to make a memorial donation in Mary's name, please contact the Alzheimer's Association at (act.alz.org)