Mary Lawrence

March 10, 1930 - September 24, 2021

Mary Lawrence, University of Oregon Law School professor emeritus, died in her Corvallis home, surrounded by loving friends, on Thursday, September 23. Into her 91st year, she continued to inspire and mentor multiple generations of women to realize their career goals.

Mary was an immigrant. Born in Brechin, Scotland, in 1930, to Charles and Marion Mitchell, she first encountered North America when, after Dunkirk, her father sent her to relatives in Midland, Ontario, as a convoy refugee. An active socialist in the farmers cooperative movement, he felt braving the harrowing U-boat-infested Atlantic crossing was safer than evading Hitler's hit list.

After the armistice Mary returned, graduating from the Brechin public schools and receiving a full academic scholarship to St. Andrews University where she studied Old English, Old Irish, and Gallic, with an emphasis on the lives of the early Irish saints. Shut out of academic career possibilities by the old-boy network in Britain, she immigrated to Lansing, Michigan, where she taught English at Michigan State University and married Robert Lawrence. Stints at Ohio University and Notre Dame/St. Marys followed. Teaching foreign novitiates English during their year of silence led to Mary's second career: teaching English as a second language at the University of Michigan. There, she developed an innovative curriculum and wrote award-winning text books adapted by many ESL schools.

In her mid-40s, upon discovering she was not receiving equal pay for equal work, she quit teaching and applied to the University of Oregon Law School. Upon graduation, she was immediately offered a full time position as head of the Legal Writing and Research department, where she once again produced a ground-breaking curriculum adopted by many law schools.

Mary received many awards for her teaching, service, and scholarship. She received Oregon Law's first Hollis Award for Outstanding Faculty Teaching; the first award for distinguished service given by the AALS Section on Legal Writing, Reasoning, and Research; and ALWD's inaugural Marjorie Rombauer Award. In 2013, she received the prestigious Burton Award for Outstanding Contributions to Legal Writing Education. She was recognized with a joint ALWD/LWI Lifetime Achievement Award, also in 2013, and she served for years as Senior Editor of LWI's journal, Legal Writing, an honor created just for her.

Scotland's Celtic tradition teaches us that each of us needs an Anam Cara, someone who will stand beside us over the long years, and who can call forth from each of us, through all the joys and sorrows along the way, our very best selves.

Mary Lawrence has been an Anam Cara for so many of the people who's lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, Donations in memory of Professor Emerita Mary Lawrence may be sent to the University of Oregon School of Law, c/o The University of Oregon Foundation, 1720 E 13th Ave, Ste 410, Eugene, OR 97403.