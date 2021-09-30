Mary Nell Lovell

December 16, 1930 - September 26, 2021

Mary Nell Lovell, 90, Albany, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021, at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Dierks, Arkansas, daughter of Rube and Ruby Norwood, with a sister, Betty Norwood.

She lived in Dierks, Arkansas for 15 years, then moved to California for two years, then back to Arkansas, when she met Cleo Jr. Lovell in 1947. Mary and Cleo were married on December 17, 1948 in Saline County, Arkansas. The two were quite the pair and their personalities complimented each other nicely. They loved to travel and attend flea markets, swap meets, and garage sales. Mary gave birth to their first son, Jerry Wayne Lovell on October 10, 1949 in Arkansas and soon after moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. They lived in Oregon until 1954 and moved back to Arkansas and had a son named Thomas Edward Lovell, born June 28, 1955. Cleo and Mary had a daughter in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 20, 1960 and then moved back to Turner, Oregon in 1963.

In 1986, Cleo and Mary moved to Aumsville, Oregon and resided until she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years. She is also preceded in death by her mother Ruby Watson, her father Rube Norwood, her sister Betty, her son Jerry Lovell, her daughter-in-law Karen Lovell, her grandson Jeremy Lovell.

She is survived by her son Thomas Lovell and his wife Mary Lovell, her daughter Debra Bergh and husband Jim Bergh, seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.