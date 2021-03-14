Mary Jane Schroff

Aug. 9, 1932 - Feb. 13, 2021

Mary Jane Schroff was born in Chanute, Kansas on August 9th, 1932 to Walter and Ruth Harder. She was one of five siblings Roy, Claude, Donna and Lois. Mary died peacefully the afternoon of February 13, 2021 in Vancouver, Washington with her son, Gregory, by her side.

The Harder family moved to Hiawatha, KS where Mary attended Hiawatha High School in 1948. There she met her lifelong love, and husband to be, Charles (Chuck) Schroff. After graduating from high school in 1950, Mary went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy in 1955 in Lawrence, Kansas while Chuck pursued a medical degree.

Mary and Chuck were married in 1953. They moved to the West Coast living temporarily in Tacoma, WA and Hanford, CA while Chuck completed his medical training. In 1959 they settled in Corvallis to begin raising a family. Mary and Chuck had three sons, Christopher Alan, Gregory Paul and Kurtis Highland.

Throughout her life, Mary was active in a multitude of service organizations striving to elevate all members of our society. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church throughout her life taking on many leadership roles, including being a leading member of United Methodist Women, where she worked tirelessly to advance the role of women and minorities. Mary was a strong advocate for the Reconciling Ministries of the United Methodist Church supporting our neighbors of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Mary was a lifelong member of PEO which is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans. She supported many other organizations including the ACLU, Doctors without Borders and the World Wildlife Fund.

Beyond the many social organizations in which Mary was active, she enjoyed family activities including camping, fishing and boating though baking and crafting were her great loves. Often, she was the organizer of the family's many activities. Her private pleasure was playing tennis with her friends.

After nearly 40 years in Corvallis, Mary and Chuck moved to Poulsbo, WA in 1997 to enjoy retirement in the San Juan Islands. Mary was an active member of the Seabold United Methodist Church. In 2018, Mary and Chuck moved to Vancouver, Washington to be closer to family. Chuck passed away in July, 2020. One of the most difficult loses of her life.

Mary is survived by her sons Christopher and Gregory, her brother Claude, her four granddaughters and her two great-grandsons. She will forever be loved and missed.