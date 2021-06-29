Mary June Willingham

June 19, 1921 - June 15, 2021

June was born on a farm near a small town in rural Missouri. She decided to be called June early on. She attended a one-room school and was thrilled when she became old enough to ride a horse to school or down to the next home where she could play with her favorite friend. After her father died of cancer when June was about 12 years old, she and her mother traveled by train to Yakima, Washington to be near family. After graduation from high school, she went on to business college. Her first secretarial job was working for the State of Washington in Olympia, where she met and soon married Orville Willingham in 1943. After Orville was discharged from the army at the end of World War II, the couple moved back to Yakima to be close to June's mother, and joined the First Baptist Church. Soon her son Michael and daughter Jesse were born. June was able to start her career working as a secretary in the insurance industry, while her mother cared for the children. She and Orville became members of the Elks Golf Club, and June became an enthusiastic golfer. She used to enjoy telling funny stories about the ducks, geese, and furry critters that made the golf course their home.

June was well-known all her life for her kindness, her generosity, and her service to others and her church. She was highly instrumental in bringing about the construction of Suntower, a residence for low-income seniors in Yakima. She worked on many service projects with her church friends, packing and sending off first-aid supplies for people in war-torn countries, baking apple pies to raise funds for homeless folks, and so many other projects.

In the summer of 2015, her family brought her to Albany to live at Brookdale Grand Prairie, and later to Brookdale Heritage Plaza. These were happy years for June, and her family loved having her close by. As usual, she easily made lots of good friends and valued them greatly. She was happy to find the Eastside Christian Church and attended services there until the pandemic made it impossible. June valued her faith, her family, and her friends above all else.

There were exciting plans in the works for her 100th birthday, which instead became a day of remembrance for her family-her daughter Jesse and son-in-law TJ McManus, her granddaughter Jamie Anderson and great grandson Skylar Coy, grandson Jordan Heintz, his wife Erica, and their children, Parker and Piper. Her loss is deeply felt by all those who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of June's life is planned for July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Eastside Christian Church in Albany.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com