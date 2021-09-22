Menu
Matthew B. Pastusek
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
815 Nw Buchanan Ave
Corvallis, OR
Matthew B. Pastusek, 26, of The Woodlands, Texas died Friday, September 17, 2021 in Philomath, Oregon. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace, dear Matthew. you left this world way too soon. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Cathy Sammons Ramos
Other
September 23, 2021
As I was reading this obituary I was saddened by the loss of Matthew. I did not know him so at this time I would like to send you my condolences. Death is a sad time in our lives especially when the ones we love are so young. Buy it is possible to get comfort from God´s strength. He is the only one who can give it to you at this time. Have a good day.
Peter
September 22, 2021
