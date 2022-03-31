Maureen Eileen Miner

April 21, 1960 - February 18, 2022

Maureen Eileen Miner, 61, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. She was born in Pomona, California to Edward F. and Geri Mae (Kees) Madden.

Maureen was not supposed to survive. She spent the first 2 weeks of her life in the hospital with pneumonia. Doctors told our parents that they felt she would never learn to walk, talk, read, write or live a meaningful life.

Ed and Geri Madden were determined that she would be a thriving member of the family. With the love and support of her siblings; Mike, Janis, Pat and Jeanine, Maureen bested all the predictions of her birth.

Maureen did learn to walk, talk, run, dance, read, write and much more. She graduated from High School with a Modified Diploma in Bend, Oregon. While she lived in Bend, she learned to downhill ski and won ribbons and medals in Regional and International Special Olympics Skiing. She also successfully competed in bowling, track and field and swimming.

Camping, fishing, swimming in lakes and streams were regular summer activities enjoyed with family and friends. Coast to Coast family reunions were anticipated with pure joy.

Crocheted pot holders and wash cloths were standard gifts for any occasion. But she had bigger dreams and they, too, came to pass. She learned to ride and care for her own horse, Sioux. Yes, got bucked off a time or two, but hopped back on undaunted.

Maureen's desire to be an adult like everyone else enabled her to move into an apartment with a friend in Sweet Home. Years later, she met her love, Robert (Bob) Miner. They were married on April 18, 1999. They shared apartment living until they purchased their own home in Sweet Home. They enjoyed married life and were active members of Sweet Home Evangelical Church and continued to participate in Special Olympics whenever possible. Unfortunately, health issues took Bob in 2014.

Maureen continued to live in her own home with her good friend, Opal, until 2018.

In April of 2018, Maureen moved to her final home with her sister, Janis Crotts and Janis' husband, Jim.

Maureen's spunky, determined, generous, witty, loving personality made her known all over town. Friends became "sisters" and "brothers". She named people "Aunt", "Mom", "Grandma" until she was related to most folks in town. Infectious smiles, warm hugs and glowing "I Love You's" were her trademarks.

Her community loved, supported, protected and nurtured her. For this, her family is forever grateful.

Thank you to the many folks who were members of her "family" team. This includes her doctors, paramedics, personal support workers and agencies, Hillview Foster Care Home (respite), Sunshine Industries staff and friends and the numerous businesses in town who watched out for her.

Many, many thanks to Evergreen Hospice Medical and support staff who made it possible for Maureen to finish her journey at home with the love of family on February 18, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23rd at Sweet Home Evangelical Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Maureen's name can be sent to Sunshine Industries in Sweet Home or Evergreen Samaritan Hospice in Albany.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com