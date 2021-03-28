Menu
Dr. Maxine M. Thompson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Dr. Maxine M. Thompson

November 3, 1926 - March 1, 2021

Dr. Maxine M. Thompson, world-renowned horticulturist, plant explorer, Mother and Grandmother passed away on March 1, 2021. Maxine was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Bloomington, Illinois to Marie Amelia Cowen and Ernest W. Moeller. When she was young, her family including her brother Robert, moved to Pasadena, California. She received degrees from Pasadena Jr. College and UC-Davis. While in graduate school, she married Harry S. Thompson, a student in the Veterinary College. They had two children, Michael and Laurie. Dr. Thompson's career included positions at UC-Davis, Wisconsin State College-Oshkosh and OSU when moving to Oregon in 1965. She retired from OSU faculty in 1986 but carried on extensive research activities in hazel nut and hascap through the college her entire life. Family includes son Michael A. Thompson and daughter Laurie Catero, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. By request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made in Maxine's name to horticultural scholarships/fellowships at OSU.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Her career is an inspiration for female plant breeders and other women in science. The haskaps are blooming for you today, Dr. Thompson.
Heidi
April 3, 2021
