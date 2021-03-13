Melissa Christine-Sime Klumph

December 10, 1977 - March 7, 2021

Melissa "Mo" Christine Sime Klumph, 43, of Sweet Home passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with her family by her side. Melissa was born December 10, 1977, in Portland, to Terrence L. and Christine L. (Cannon) Sime, their first child and favorite daughter. She married the love of her life, Brent Harmon Klumph, on July 19, 2003, and they have two sons, Max and Cannon. The family has lived in Sweet Home since 2007.

Mo was raised in Prineville, and graduated from Crook County High School, where she was known for being an incredible athlete, a math whiz, and a friend to all. After graduating in 1996, she attended Oregon State University, where she met Brent. She graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. She went on to earn her master's in Education and began her teaching career at Sweet Home High School in September 2003. Melissa spent nearly 20 years building confidence in students, inspiring them to not only love math but to also be kind, fearless humans that think more of others and less of themselves. That was also how she lived her own life.

Tributes from her former students poured in on Facebook, testaments to the quiet and steadfast way Mo cared for others.

"When other teachers may have shook their head at me and 'gave up' on me, Mrs. Klumph always went the extra mile to let me know how proud of me she was," wrote one former student. "Part of the reason I made it was because she never gave up on me. She was that 'one' teacher for me."

Another called her "an amazing mentor through life's toughest moments."

Many spoke of how she supported them long after they left her classroom. "10 years since she was my teacher, still loving and encouraging me like I was still a 10th-grader sitting in her geometry class."

Mo had a rare gift of making everyone in her life feel like the most special person in the world. Her spunky attitude, quick wit, and beautiful smile were the welcome that greeted everyone she met.

Her sideline coaching/parent/teacher voice was noticeable at all her kids' sporting events. She not only loved her family and friends, but also good food, board games, laughing until your sides hurt, sunshine (both the sun's light and the nickname she so often used for others), water-skiing on mountain lakes, and OSU Beavers baseball. She hated cooking but made amazing pancakes, a family favorite.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Brent, and their sons, Max and Cannon, of Sweet Home; her parents, Terrence and Christine Sime, of Prineville; her brother, Amos Sime, of Portland; and her grandmother, Barbara Sime, of Oregon City. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Rick and Debbie Klumph, of Tillamook; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerrad and Jennifer Klumph of Missoula, Samantha and Matt Elliott of Beaverton, and Julie Jarvis of Beaverton; and five nephews, Drew, Tanner, Conner, Elijah, and Oscar.

Her extended family includes aunts Linda Sime and Stephanie Cannon; uncles Terry Cannon, Dennis Cannon, and Keith Cannon; and cousins Josh Sime, Ray Gonzalez, Pate Gonzalez, Paige Wilson, Jake Cannon, Jennifer Hall, and Ryan Cannon. She is also survived by countless friends and former students.

As Mo loved the sunshine, an outdoor service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Melissa Klumph Memorial Scholarship, Sweet Home Alumni Foundation, PO Box 83, Sweet Home, OR 97386, or Sweet Home Boys and Girls Club, in care of Melissa Klumph, 880 18th Ave., Sweet Home, OR 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.