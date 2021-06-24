Menu
Melvin W. Clair
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Philomath High School
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Melvin W. Clair

July 20, 1932 - June 18, 2021

Melvin Clair, 88, of Albany, the best husband, father, and grandfather ever, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Melvin was born in Stratton, Colorado, to Gladys (Beattie) Clair and Walter W. Clair. They moved to Philomath, when Melvin was a boy. After graduating from Philomath High School and Oregon Agricultural College (OSU,) he enlisted in the Army. After leaving the military, he went to work in the timber industry, working for F&S Logging, Northside Lumber Co., and Midway Forest Products. After retirement, Melvin worked at Peter Jensen Dairy and National Frozen Foods.

Melvin was a kind, hard-working man. He loved his grandchildren as much as his own children. He was known as grandpa by many and will be missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (whom he married in 1958;) and his parents, Walter and Gladys. Survivors include his children, Ricki Clair, Robin Clair, and Robert Clair, all of Albany, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren, siblings, Annabelle Jackson, Bonita Brown, and Robert (Bob) Clair.

Service details are pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Timber Linn Park
Albany, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
