I was fortunate to have Merci as a Meals on Wheels client for several years. She was a very special person. I would sometimes have my godchildren with me and she loved to talk to them. Here's what Avery, one of them, sent me about Merci - Merci was so sweet and I am very sad to learn of her passing. Having her as a regular on your route was always a treat whenever Adrian and I got to join you. I remember when she came to our concert and when we would walk into her house to tell her about how our lives were. She seemed to have lived a happy and bright life. I am glad we were able to meet her.

Mary Alice Seville Friend October 6, 2021