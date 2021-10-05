Menu
Mercy Pandian
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
Mercy Pandian, 103, of Corvallis, died October 4, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Alice Seville
October 6, 2021
I was fortunate to have Merci as a Meals on Wheels client for several years. She was a very special person. I would sometimes have my godchildren with me and she loved to talk to them. Here's what Avery, one of them, sent me about Merci - Merci was so sweet and I am very sad to learn of her passing. Having her as a regular on your route was always a treat whenever Adrian and I got to join you. I remember when she came to our concert and when we would walk into her house to tell her about how our lives were. She seemed to have lived a happy and bright life. I am glad we were able to meet her.
Mary Alice Seville
Friend
October 6, 2021
