Merritt Jensen

January 1, 1918 - October 22, 2021

Merritt Jensen passed away peacefully in his sleep at Mennonite Village the morning of October 22, just a few months prior to his 104th birthday.

Born in Brookston, Indiana on January 2, 1918, he was the second child of six to Danish immigrant Carl Edvard and Lola Catherine Anderson. After high school, he began his college career at the University of Nebraska Omaha and later transferred to Peru State Teachers College in Peru, Nebraska where he was involved in student government as well as athletics. While at Peru State, he met his future wife, Mary Elizabeth Collin. They were married on June 8, 1941. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Office Management and Coaching. He later completed his Master's in Educational Administration from University of Iowa.

The U.S. Army brought Merritt and Mary Beth to Corvallis where Merritt was stationed at Camp Adair for training, prior to being deployed to Europe for the final years of the War. They fell in love with Corvallis and the Willamette Valley, and promised that they would someday return. After the War, he worked as a public high school business teacher and coach, and then went on to become a high school principal. In 1987, he took the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of moving back to Corvallis near where his grandchildren had also relocated.

For the majority of his adult life, he was involved in Rotary where he assisted with numerous projects. In Corvallis, he volunteered with the Urban Forestry Program for tree planting projects with the Parks and Recreation Department, and took Master Gardener classes. He was a very active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) working on numerous committees and projects to help serve the Corvallis community. He also served as an Ambassador for City of Corvallis Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, he became the Oregon State University Super Fan for the Women's Basketball and Volleyball programs. He would attend all the practices and games and sent the teams off on their road trips with cheers from the parking lot. He reveled in getting to know all the players, coaches, staff and family members over the years.

His kindness, generosity and ability to find good in everyone endeared him to all whom he met.

He is survived by daughter Jennyan Jensen of Lacey, Washington; son Merrill and daughter-in-law Kelly of Corvallis; grandsons and families Hans, Kirsten, Freya, and Maggie Jensen of Arlington, Massachusetts; and Christian, Daniele, and Dresden Jensen of San Antonio, Texas.

A memorial service will take place at First Christian Church (DoC) in Corvallis on April 23. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: your local hospice provider, First Christian Church (DoC) of Corvallis, or the Oregon State Women's Basketball Association through Rebounders. For the complete obituary, and to make your own tribute, please see the obituaries tab on the website of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home. Many thanks to DeMoss-Durdan for making this available to friends and family of Merritt.