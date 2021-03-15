Menu
Michael Andre Huycke
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Michael Andre Huycke

Jan. 30, 1944 - Jan. 23, 2021

Michael "Mike" Andre Huycke passed away from esophageal cancer at his home on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

The son of Andre and Betty Jane (Sternberg) Huycke, he was born in Portland. Mike spent his youth skiing on Lake Oswego and playing pranks with his clan of "Lakers". He attended college in the Bay Area, enjoying concerts and clubs more than classes. Mike graduated from the University of Oregon and returned to Lake Oswego to marry Barb Terry.

Mike joined the Navy and said he "flew drones protecting the beaches of Florida". He then became an investment broker at Merrill Lynch but preferred selling wood products for Willamette Industries until retirement.

Mike loved his grandchildren, Sarah and Kale (in college); his children Megan and Jason, and Mike Jr. and Lisa; and his wife Gabi. Gabi and Mike's boys (when they were second graders) introduced Mike and Gabi at the local Safeway store. Mike invited her into his life and she stayed for 43 years.

Mike also loved golf, especially at Bander Dunes on Royal Port Rush; snow skiing down Skyliner with his children following like dominoes; river rafting, telling stories (mostly true) with this buddies and pulling more pranks; bonefishing in the Bahamas and running from sharks; his home on Scravel Hill, riding his tractor, the cats that found him, and the abundant wildlife; old clothes, gourmet food, and a good book; Ruby, his faithful Australian Shepherd who died a month before him; his family: the Walters, Vogts, Felices, Jensens, Harringtons, Blunenfelds, etc; and his friends from Spring Hill Country Club, Lake Oswego, the Cosmic Cowboys, the wood products industry, and Bryant Park dog walkers.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held September 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm at McMenamin's Edgefield in Troutdale. Memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to the SafeHaven Humane Society in Tangent. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
McMenamin's Edgefield
Troutdale, OR
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gabi, I am very sorry to just hear of your sad loss of Mike. May your memories be a blessing for you.
Virginia Glaser
March 27, 2021
My heart goes out to the family! Mike was a very likable guy & was a lot of fun to work with at WII. He had a great smile & was as genuine as they come. Sorry for your loss!
Kerrie Randolph/Hopkins
March 25, 2021
Gabi, So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Mike was a fine person I enjoyed getting to know and working with as well. What a great family we had at WII.
Constance Lovin
March 22, 2021
Gabi....I am so very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I'm glad you had so many happy years together. May your wonderful memories fill your heart and keep you close to him. Love, Annie
Ann Garside Bruckner
March 18, 2021
