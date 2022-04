Michael Clark Lindsay

Michael Clark Lindsay, 55, formerly of the Albany community, late of Forest Grove, died at his home on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 6:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1660 Elm Street in Forest Grove.