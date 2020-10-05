Menu
Michael Morrill

Michael G. Morrill, 78, died August 18, 2020 at his daughter's home in Arizona. Mike's parents were Howard and Luella Morrill. He grew up in Albany graduating from Albany Union High School in 1960. He was known as Mickey in school. Mike married Bernadette "Bunny" Pelletier in 1962. Mike was with the U.S. Navy for over 20 years and was based in many locations throughout the world including Hawaii and Japan. While based in Japan in the late-1960s his ship was deployed to Viet Nam. Following retirement from the Navy Mike owned a barbershop in Newberg.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Scottie "Sandy" Adams of Yamhill and Malea Porter of Dewey Arizona and his two granddaughter, four grandsons, and a great grandson.

Arrangements were through Lifeplan Family Services, Phoenix.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 5, 2020.
