Michael Joseph Mullett

April 29, 1946 – November 10, 2020

Michael Joseph Mullett was born on April 29, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to Donald Joseph and Helen (Karamanos) Mullett of Corvallis, Oregon. Second child of six siblings, 3 boys and 3 girls. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, Highland View Middle School, Corvallis High School (FFA President) graduating in 1964, and Oregon State University receiving a BS degree in 1968 in Mechanical Tech in Agriculture. He spent 4 years at OSU in ROTC and was a member of the ROTC Drill Team. In fact while showing his family his prowess performing parade drills, he hit the floor with his rifle in his Mother's kitchen and left a permanent mark in the linoleum. He served two years active duty at Fort Lewis in Washington State and received an Honorable Discharge in 1971 with the rank of Second Lieutenant, Tank Unit Commander.

In 1968 he married Mary Holst, introduced to each other at a Barn Dance by their sisters. They were married 21 years throughout his Army service and career as a Loan Officer with USDA Farmers Home Association living in the house they built together in West Salem with their two children, Paul Joseph and Carey Marie.

In 1990 Michael met Peggy Ross Farman while attending a class at Linn Benton Community College. They discovered that in spite of six years difference in age, he attended CHS with her two sisters and she attended CHS with his two brothers giving them lots of common memories of growing up in Corvallis. They began dating; attending Corvallis Folklore music events, Contra dancing at the Benton Center, whitewater rafting, camping and hiking at Breitenbush Hot Springs, and attending the noon brown bag talks at the Benton Center. They became engaged and married in 1992.

In 1993 on his birthday he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He had been having random symptoms for several years and it was somewhat of a relief to know that he didn't have a brain tumor or cancer and that MS was something not immediately life threatening. Unfortunately MS is a chronic progressive disease and eventually takes its toll on a person's quality of life. Michael and Peggy were active members of the Corvallis MS Support Group and also the MS Support Group in Lebanon. Michael and Peggy have been active members for over 10 years of The Gathering Church, a Bible based Christian church located at The North Corvallis Ministry Center.

In 1991 he began working as a Property Appraiser for the Polk County Assessor's Office where he worked until he was required to retire on disability in 2003. Michael then became a very active member of the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis. He coordinated the Kiwanis Grab Bar installation program for many years and was actively involved in organizing the Annual Kiwanis Pancake Feed.

Michael passed away on November 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital after 5 days being treated for a very aggressive bacterial infection in his bloodstream. Michael is survived by his wife Peggy of 28 years, his children Paul and Carey Mullett, step children Antoine Farman and Camille Wilson, his siblings Meg (Tom) Schneider, Marcia Manns, Matt (Nina) Mullett, Mark (Michelle) Mullett, and Maureen (Ron) Stover. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the spring of 2021 around his birthday April 29, 2021. Donations to MS Society of Oregon.