Michael Allen Nordyke
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Michael Allen Nordyke

January 6, 1949 - September 16, 2021

Michael Allen Nordyke, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 16th, 2021.

Born to parents Frank and Harriet (Eagleson) Nordyke on January 6th, 1949, in Corvallis, he was the second of three children.

Mike graduated from Corvallis High School in 1967, with a full scholarship to Portland State University to play baseball. After a year at Portland State, he enlisted and served in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Yeouido Island, South Korea. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began working for Pacific Power and Light as a power lineman, and retired after 43 years in 2013.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. Along with great friends, he helped organize The Dog Brothers Golf Tournament, and was an avid Oregon State Beavers fan. He enjoyed creating a beautiful yard and tending to his rose garden. It is noticeably quiet without his exceptional whistling.

Mike is survived by Patty, his wife of 37 years, his children, Todd and Alison, his mother, Harriet and sister, Denise (David) Munson, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and sister, Karen (Jon) Warren.

Mike's family has chosen not to have a service; Instead, he will be especially remembered as a gentleman with a quick wit and a wonderful smile, his dedication to fairness and incredible work ethic, and a quiet, selfless love for his family.

Contributions in Mike's memory can be made to The Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund through the Oregon Wildlife Foundation. https://www.myowf.org/ocrf

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 25, 2021.
Mike was a true friend in high school and we enjoyed several outdoor activities together including hunting deer in the coast range and fishing the Mary's river close to our homes in Corvallis. He was a true friend and will be missed by all who knew him! May you rest in peace Mike!
Richard Meredith
September 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss.... Mike had a very kind heart (deep down) .... He always entered the PPL office whistling some tune! He could always brighten my day, sharing a story, he may have encountered while out on collections and there were some crazy ones! I truly enjoyed working with Mike!
Michele
September 21, 2021
Lots of good memories. Lucky to have known him.
jim mcclain
September 20, 2021
I enjoyed working with Mike many years ago at Pacific Power. RIP, Mike.
Traci
September 18, 2021
Good guy, Great Friend. Sorry to have lost touch.
john Bingham
September 18, 2021
