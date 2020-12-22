Menu
Michael Olson
1982 - 2020
BORN
1982
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Michael A. Olson

December 17, 1982 – December 15, 2020

Michael Andrew Olson, 37, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Michael was born December 17, 1982 in Lebanon, Oregon. He had resided in Lebanon his entire life, graduating from Lebanon High School in 2001. Michael then worked 10 years for Target Distribution Center. He next worked for several local farms and most recently was employed as a seasonal employee for Linn County Road Department.

Michael enjoyed fishing, crabbing, boating, prospecting and spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife Charlene Olson, children MacKenzie and Mason Olson, parents Jerry and MaryAnn Olson and brother Jason Olson.

Services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
I just heard about this. Michael was a nice guy and a good friend and it sounds like a good family man too. He will be missed i've known him since 6th grade and i know his spirit is in heaven. Taken from this earth too soon.
Michael Smalley
December 23, 2020
