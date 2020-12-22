Michael A. Olson

December 17, 1982 – December 15, 2020

Michael Andrew Olson, 37, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Michael was born December 17, 1982 in Lebanon, Oregon. He had resided in Lebanon his entire life, graduating from Lebanon High School in 2001. Michael then worked 10 years for Target Distribution Center. He next worked for several local farms and most recently was employed as a seasonal employee for Linn County Road Department.

Michael enjoyed fishing, crabbing, boating, prospecting and spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife Charlene Olson, children MacKenzie and Mason Olson, parents Jerry and MaryAnn Olson and brother Jason Olson.

Services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com