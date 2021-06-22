Mona Easley

June 1, 2021

Mona Easley passed away on Tuesday June 1, 2021. She always greeted everyone with her smile. Treasuring all of her friends and acquaintances and dedicating her life to volunteering, all warmed her heart. From her introduction to 4-H as a youth, to her career as a Union County Extension Agent and later state staff at OSU, Mona was a true believer in the power of family, 4-H and youth development. This led to lifelong friendships and memories spanning her childhood in Milton-Freewater and education at Oregon State, to over 20 years in La Grande and over 30 years in Corvallis.

She didn't let a day get by without talking about 4-H, crafting, sewing, cooking, knitting and baking. She was most proud of her daughters Elissa and Dara and loved being with them and their families. Gaining strength and support from her husband of over 48 years led her to feel truly blessed even as she battled cancer. She will be sorely missed but her warm smile and memories will live on forever. Her steadfast love of her family comforted those close to her.

Mona is survived by her loving husband, Tom Easley of Corvallis; her two daughters and their families, Elissa & Matt Wells and son, Joseph of Myrtle Point, and Dara & Dustin Morantes of Hood River; and her two brothers and their wives, Daryl & Mary Haasch of Walla Walla, Washington, and Brian & Sandy Haasch of Milton-Freewater.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Eloise Haasch of Milton-Freewater.

When the time is right we will reach out to you and gather informally to remember what a great friend, loving wife, mother and volunteer she was, unwavering in her beliefs of leading a full and positive life.

Those wishing to donate in Mona's memory may do so by gifting:

Benton County 4-H of Oregon, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis, OR 97333.

Coos County 4-H of Oregon, 631 Alder Street, Myrtle Point, OR 97458.

Union County 4-H of Oregon, 10507 N McAlister Rd, RM 9, La Grande, OR 97850.

In your check NOTE field, please enter: "in memory of Mona Easley."