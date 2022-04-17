Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Monte A. Sills

Monte A. Sills

August 18, 1946 - April 07, 2022

Monte A. Sills, age 75, passed away on April 7, 2022 in Puyallup, Washington. He was in the last stage of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 18, 1946. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia Sills, daughter Kimberley, son Vincent, three granddaughters, Jacqueline, Riquel and Jessica, two great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Hunter, and two great-grandsons, Edward and Jacob and a great-great-grandson Ares and spoiled little dog Lil Bit.

Please visit www.tuellmckee.com to leave condolences for the family.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.