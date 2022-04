Muriel Charlene Egner

August 9, 1938 – December 12, 2020

Muriel Charlene (Spruill) passed away in Idaho December 12, 2020 formerly of Albany, Oregon.

She is survived by children, Dianna Howell, Denise Benham and Daniel Partridge, brother Eugene Egner, nephew John Egner and niece Pam Egner.

She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Melba Egner and son David Partridge.

Due to Covid-19 she has been cremated there will no service.