Myrna L. Copeland

Feb. 03, 1935 - Feb. 05, 2021

Surrounded by her family at home, Angels took Myrna peacefully, age 86, to Heaven on February 5, 2021. Born in Wray, Colorado, the youngest of three, the family moved to Lebanon, when she was three years old. She attended grade school and high school in Lebanon where she met, and later married, her high school sweetheart. The Marine Corp took them to Oakland, California for two years before they returned to Oregon and lived in the Eugene and Lebanon areas until his career in building materials took them to Spokane, Washington, where they would live for another ten years before transferring to the Lewis and Clark Valley. They would find themselves back in Spokane once again, with one last move back to Clarkston in 2010.

Her family, her many animals over the years, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, were her greatest joys. She took great pride in her home, and was an inspiring homemaker, mother and wife. She loved her home in Clarkston and cherished the view every day and night. She had a great love for music as well, which was a great comfort to her in times of joy and sorrow.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Delpha Weaver, and her two brothers, Robert (Bob) Weaver, and Neal (Bud) Weaver. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard, and their five children: Linda (Gil) Spokane, Tony (Revay) Clarkston, Connie (Patrick) Columbia Falls, MT,

Dana (Laurel) Spokane, and Rich Jr. Clarkston, and 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her magical cat, Sienna.

There will be a family celebration of life at a later date. Final resting place will be in a private family cemetery near Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, please make a donation in Myrna's name to UGM (Union Gospel Mission) or ASPCA (American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

If interested, you may sign the on-line Book of Memories at www.merchantfuneralhome.com.