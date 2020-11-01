Myrna Yvonne Waldron

February 15, 1929 – October 21, 2020

Myrna Yvonne Waldron passed away on October 21, 2020. Her big heart just couldn't keep up with her will to live.

She grew up in Toppenish, Washington, married Abner Waldron at 19 and then moved to Tieton, Washington. They were married for over 70 years before Ab died in 2019. Together, they raised three children: Jennifer Patterson, Don Waldron and Nancy Chaney. Beginning when the kids were in their teens, Myrna and Ab moved around a bit, living in Beaverton, Grants Pass, Dallas, and Salem. In the past few years, they lived in Corvallis near their daughter, Nancy.

Myrna was seasonally employed packing apples when the kids were young. Later, she retired from the State of Oregon Health Planning Division where she was an administrative assistant.

In the early family years, she was a 4-H leader, a seamstress, a gardener and an avid camper. She loved roses. Later, Myrna enjoyed recreational activities including gardening, playing bridge, swimming, playing Bingo and walking. She walked twice a day up until her last month of life. She loved to read, and as her vision deteriorated, she enjoyed books on tape from the Blind Commission. Even when she could not see the faces of her kids, she kept a positive attitude about her vision.

Myrna was extremely social. She declared herself a "professional baby watcher" and stopped to greet everyone going to and from meals and activities at Timberhill Place Assisted Living. With her great sense of humor and quick wit (that could sometimes be a tiny bit naughty), Myrna could really work a room. She will be sorely missed.