Nadine Marie Hein Greiner

May 20, 1933 - December 14, 2021

Nadine Greiner, 88, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home December 14, 2021.

Nadine was born May 20, 1933 in Hoven, South Dakota to the late Harry and Cecelia Hein, the second of ten children.

After securing her Teaching Certificate, she taught grades K-8 in a one room schoolhouse. She married Reuben Greiner November 26, 1952 in Browns Valley, South Dakota. Together they managed a farm and had five children: Katherine, Eileen, Anita, Keith and Lynelle.

After moving to Oregon in February 1966, Nadine was ever the entrepreneur working alongside her husband's construction company, partnering in an upholstery business and owning/operating L & R Windows.

Nadine loved plants, gardening, and crocheting. She brought much joy sharing her afghans, hats and scarves. She will be remembered as a beautiful, kind and loving woman. Fiercely independent, she always looked on the bright side of life.

Nadine is survived by her daughters, Katherine Nordstrand, Anita Vorderstrasse, Lynelle Hansen and son Keith Greiner all living in Oregon; her siblings Daryle Hein, of Bath, South Dakota, Virgil Hein of Georgetown, Texas, David Hein of New Bern, South Carolina, Frank Hein of Windom, Minnesota and Bonnie Hein of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, December 29 with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Nadine will be laid to rest at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany, Oregon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.