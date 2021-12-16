Menu
Nadine Marie Greiner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Nadine Marie Hein Greiner

May 20, 1933 - December 14, 2021

Nadine Greiner, 88, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home December 14, 2021.

Nadine was born May 20, 1933 in Hoven, South Dakota to the late Harry and Cecelia Hein, the second of ten children.

After securing her Teaching Certificate, she taught grades K-8 in a one room schoolhouse. She married Reuben Greiner November 26, 1952 in Browns Valley, South Dakota. Together they managed a farm and had five children: Katherine, Eileen, Anita, Keith and Lynelle.

After moving to Oregon in February 1966, Nadine was ever the entrepreneur working alongside her husband's construction company, partnering in an upholstery business and owning/operating L & R Windows.

Nadine loved plants, gardening, and crocheting. She brought much joy sharing her afghans, hats and scarves. She will be remembered as a beautiful, kind and loving woman. Fiercely independent, she always looked on the bright side of life.

Nadine is survived by her daughters, Katherine Nordstrand, Anita Vorderstrasse, Lynelle Hansen and son Keith Greiner all living in Oregon; her siblings Daryle Hein, of Bath, South Dakota, Virgil Hein of Georgetown, Texas, David Hein of New Bern, South Carolina, Frank Hein of Windom, Minnesota and Bonnie Hein of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, December 29 with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Nadine will be laid to rest at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany, Oregon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
OR
Dec
29
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
OR
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
Not sure if you remember us but we came out there in `72 (?) when dad Lyle found out he had cancer. I´m working on a scrapbook of him and came across the pictures of us at your house! I remember going and picking string [email protected] Sorry to see this about mom. And dad. We´ve lost both too now. Just wanted to share a good memory.
DeeAnn Wiederhoeft Britton
Family
January 25, 2022
EASTERN DRILLER MFG CO INC
December 26, 2021
With sympathy, She is at peace. Prayers for all. Diane
Roy M Greiner
Family
December 25, 2021
NADINE WAS A BEAUTIFUL PERSON. I WORKED WITH HER AT L&R WINDOWS. I LOVED HER...HEAVEN GAINED AN ANGEL THATS FOR SURE. SENDING PRAYERS UP FOR HER FAMILY ESPECIALLY THIS TIME OF YEAR
PATTY SCHULTE
Work
December 22, 2021
