Nicholas "Nick" O. Duncan

December 27, 1943 – September 25, 2021

Nicholas "Nick" O. Duncan, 77, of Lebanon, died, September 25, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Nick was born December 27, 1943, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Forrest and Vivian (Houser) Duncan. He moved to Pueblo, Colorado, as a young man and later entered the Army. He served during the Korean Conflict and in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart. He was discharged in 1969 and returned to Colorado where he married Marilyn Dikeman, on April 11, 1970. They resided in Pueblo until moving to Canby, Oregon, in 1979 and eventually settling in Lebanon, in 1986. Marilyn preceded him in death in 1994. He later married Kelli Plunk on August 21, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nick had worked as a mail carrier for the Postal Service and then as a grounds keeper for Santiam Golf Club until his retirement.

Nick enjoyed collecting coins and pocket knives, doing projects and tinkering.

He is survived by his wife, Kelli, children, Leslie Duncan, Nick Duncan and Cyndi Johnston, bonus children, Angela Plunk and Kasey (Kris) Plunk, sisters, Wanda Simpson and Gyla Aguilar, granddaughters, Ashlie (Tyler) Simmons, Rikki (Chris) Johnston, Britney Kirk, Kamryn Plunk, and Graci Duncan, grandsons, Zackary Duncan and Kason Plunk, great grandchildren, Aurora Wooten, Marilyn Simmons and Duncan Simmons.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com