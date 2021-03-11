Noel Aaron Haile

June 1, 1952 - March 4, 2021

Noel A. Haile was born in Harrison, Arkansas to Aaron and Lois Haile. In the early years of his life, his family lived in Texas and Arkansas. In the 1960's they moved to Scio, Oregon where they ran a dairy farm. He graduated from Scio High School. Noel married the love of his life, Patti, in 1972. Noel and Patti had three children of whom he was very proud. Noel was a welder by trade and spent most of his years at Oremet as a maintenance welder. He loved working with his hands and was always working on a project. He made beautiful knives, and in the last two years made many birdhouses that hang all around the Mennonite Village where Noel and Patti live. When he became too sick to take on more projects, he learned to knit. Noel made hundreds of hats that he gave to friends and family and donated to Doernbecher's. He loved his family, was a devoted friend, and a very hard worker who loved to be outdoors. Noel shared his love of the outdoors with his sons and they often went hunting, fishing, and camping. The most important thing in his life was his relationship with Christ. He faithfully followed the Lord his whole life.

Noel is survived by his wife Patti; children Adam Haile and his wife Bethany, Nathan Haile and his wife Sarah; six beautiful granddaughters, Emily, Megan, Faith, Annalee, Rylee, and Eden; mother Lois Haile; sister Virginia Plowhead and husband Jerry; brother Jerry Haile and wife Debbie; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Noel is preceded in death by his daughter Trena; father Aaron Haile; and in-laws Earl and Glyda Galloway.

Viewing will be Friday from 3 - 6 p.m. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 pm on Saturday March 13, 2021at Willamette Community Church (420 3rd Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322)

Live stream available at http://bit.ly/WCC-Videos.

Graveside will follow the Celebration of Life at Willamette Memorial Park.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).