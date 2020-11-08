Noreen Millsap-Welch

December 15, 1938 – October 24, 2020

Noreen Millsap-Welch of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away October 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Noreen was born in Cedarville California on December 15, 1938 to Randall and Alice (Noren) Bush.

She graduated from high school in Big Pine, California later attending college in southern California. Noreen was a homemaker and stay at home mom who worked various jobs including managing the Shilo Inn in Helena, Montana and the Albany Visitors Association. She completed her career as a community coordinator with the Linn County Sheriff's Dept.

Noreen enjoyed golfing, painting & collecting antiques; but her greatest joy was camping, fishing & traveling with family and friends. Noreen is survived by her husband of 19 years Gary Welch. Together Gary & Noreen share 8 children; Julie Hadley of Albany, Oregon; Sharon Davis of Lacomb, Oregon; Shelley Hacek of Albany, Oregon; Mark Millsap of Paulden, Arizona; Karen Rohlfs of Stonewall Texas, Dawn Ard of Chino Valley, Arizona; Jennifer Ostrander of Highland, Illinois, & Gary Welch Jr. of Yuma, Arizona; 21 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Noreen was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years James E. Millsap, daughter Robyn Roberts, parents Alice Bell & Randall Bush, sister Annette Curtis and brother Jack Bush.

A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Linn County Search and Rescue. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.