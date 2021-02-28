Norris Dale Peterson

May 25, 1931 - Feb. 19, 2021

Norris Dale Peterson born May 25, 1931. died February 19, 2021.

Born in Monowi Nebraska to Emil of Oslo Norway and Carolyn Lenger of Bohemia. Served in the US Army in the mid-1950s.

After the service he moved to Lebanon, Oregon to be with his brother Chet.

He met and on May 27, 1957 married Trudie Lou Andree of South Dakota.

He worked at the Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill in Lebaon until it closed in 1980.

He then went to work at the Halsey paper mill.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Trudie, grandson Samuel, and his son Dean.

He is survived by seven children Dale, Lucinda (Jones), Laurinda (Hoy), Donald, Douglas, Darrel, and Dominic.

twelve grand children and nine great grand children.

Condolences can be emailed or mailed to Dale Peterson at [email protected] or 254 Berry Street, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.