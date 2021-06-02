Menu
Ola Mae Ray
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Ola Mae Ray

March 10, 1926 – May 29, 2021

Ola Mae Ray, 95, of Lebanon, died May 29, 2021 in Lebanon.

Ola Mae was born March 10, 1926 in Mena, Arkansas, the daughter of Fred and Judy (Coughran) Rowton. She resided in Arkansas, then moved to McCleary, Washington until moving to Lebanon where she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1944.

Ola Mae married Alan Ray on June 27, 1947 in Vancouver, Washington. They resided in Lebanon before moving to Lacomb and then to Albany in 1994. Alan preceded her in death on June 1, 2016 and she then returned to Lebanon.

Ola Mae was a member of the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, painting and camping.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Ray, Judy Carnes and Marolyn Ray, brother, Paul Rowton, sisters, Lorene Swander, Pauline Clark, Virginia Degarmo, Doris VanDaam and Debra Thompson, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her parents and 2 sisters, Maxine Hoerauf and Minnie Mickelson preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lebanon IOOF Cemetery
OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Ola Mae!! She had a wonderful sense of humor! As she became older it was hard for her to see. I´d walk up to her, talk some, she said is that you Beth? She was brave. I loved and will always cherished the story she told me, her back hurt for years she told me she was held at church when they prayed for her. She loved and was so proud of her wonderful family and loved to talk about them. Much love to all of you! I have missed Ola Mae being in my life at Church she blessed my life
Elizabeth Eddings
June 14, 2021
Ray and Ola Mae welcomed me and my husband to Lebanon 1st Assembly about 11 years ago. I am so glad for the time we knew them. She and Ray and my husband are together in heaven. They have finished their race. Praying for God's comfort and direction for family.
Jo Rowe
June 4, 2021
