Olga Caudillo Bumpass

October 5, 1962 - August 20, 2021

Olga Caudillo Bumpass passed away on August 20, 2021 after battling a serious illness. She was 58 years old. She was born on October 5, 1962 in Shelby, Mississippi to Raul and Eugenia Caudillo. She completed high school in Arvin California and later married Keith Bumpass in Bakersfield, California on July 25, 1992. The couple moved to Lebanon, and Olga became a homemaker and then mother with the birth of their daughter Meresa in 1994. In 1997 the couple moved to Christmas Valley, where they lived for 15 years before returning to Lebanon in 2012. Olga was known for her smile, contagious laughter, and willingness to help wherever she saw the need. Olga's hobbies included playing Klondike and Solitaire, gardening, making beautiful pinatas, reading and making people happy. She is survived by her husband: Keith Bumpass, of Lebanon; her daughter: Meresa Bumpass, of Lebanon; brothers: Tony Caudillo, of Ridgecrest, California; Thomas Caudillo, of Arvin, California; and a sister: Elizabeth Caudillo, also of Arvin. Due to the current Covid outbreak, a memorial service will be held at Providence Pioneer Church at a later date that is yet to be determined. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.