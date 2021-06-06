Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.

September 30, 1929 - May 24, 2021

Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday evening, May 24, 2021. Wendell was born on September 30, 1929 to parents Oliver and Freda (Swanstrom) Holmes in Beresford, South Dakota. He attended the Beresford area schools and farmed with his father until 1951 when he married Betty Jane Wevik. Later that year he entered the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Santa Ana, California; Quantico, Virginia, and Cherry Point, North Carolina.

He was a graduate of the University of California and Montana State University with degrees in Agricultural Economics. He was employed by the Economic Research Service of the United States Department of Agriculture for 38 years.

Wendell was active in church work wherever he and Betty lived. Both he and Betty loved to travel and traveled extensively in the United States as well as some foreign travel.

Wendell and Betty retired in June of 1992 in Washington, D. C. and moved back to Corvallis, Oregon. In August of 2000 they moved to Omaha, Nebraska to be near their son John and his family. His wife Betty died in Feb 2008.

He is survived by his son Dr. John Holmes and daughter-in-law Donna and two grandsons, Jesse David Holmes and Micah John Holmes of Omaha.

A celebration of life service will be held on 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12th at Grace Life Bible Church, 10606 Burt Circle, Omaha, NE.